Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Active for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Myers (not injury related) will be in the lineup versus Chicago on Sunday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Myers was dealt to Dallas from Vancouver on Wednesday and sat out Friday's clash with Colorado. He had one goal and seven assists with 65 hits and 91 blocked shots in 57 games with the Canucks before the trade.

Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
