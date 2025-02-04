Tyler Myers News: Assists on empty-netter

Myers logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Myers has earned four points over five contests since he returned from a three-game suspension. The 35-year-old has also picked up extra minutes during the absence of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), who has sat out the last two games. Myers is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 57 hits, 90 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 50 outings in 2024-25. He could challenge the 29-point campaign he put up in 2023-24, and he adds decent all-around coverage outside of power-play points.