Tyler Myers News: Bags apple in loss

Myers notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Myers has a goal and an assist over his last three games, bouncing back from his recent eight-game slump on offense. The 34-year-old looks unlikely to repeat his 29-point effort from 77 regular-season contests in 2023-24, but he can offer a little depth scoring in a top-four role. Myers has four points, 19 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 17 hits and 12 PIM through 17 outings in 2024-25.