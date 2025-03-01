Tyler Myers News: Draws helper in loss

Myers notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Myers has three points over his last two games and a total of eight points across his last 12 outings. The 35-year-old also logged multiple hits in a game for the time since Jan. 14 versus the Jets. The blueliner has 21 points, 66 shots on net, 66 PIM, 63 hits, 103 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 57 appearances. Myers doesn't stand out in any statistical area, but he's doing enough across the board lately to help support a fantasy team's non-scoring production.