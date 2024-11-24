Tyler Myers News: Draws helper in win

Myers notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Myers logged 21:48 of ice time Saturday, his first time over 20 minutes in five games. He had to help cover for Quinn Hughes, who was ejected after a boarding major and game misconduct in the first period. Myers has picked up the pace with three points over his last five games, giving him one goal, four assists, 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 33 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances this season. Myers should get back to a slightly smaller workload Tuesday versus the Bruins assuming Hughes avoids supplemental discipline.