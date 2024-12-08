Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Myers News: Earns assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Myers notched an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Myers set up a Kiefer Sherwood tally in the third period. With Filip Hronek (lower body) on the shelf for roughly two months, Myers has taken over on the top pairing alongside Quinn Hughes. That role hasn't led to more offense yet, but Myers should get his looks while seeing time on the second power-play unit. The 34-year-old blueliner is at six points, 26 shots on net, 16 PIM, 27 hits and 50 blocked shots through 26 appearances.

