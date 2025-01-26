Tyler Myers News: Eligible to return Monday

Myers can return to the lineup against St. Louis on Monday after serving his three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton's Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18.

Myers has generated two goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 54 hits and 54 PIM across 45 appearances this season. Myers could replace Elias Pettersson in Monday's lineup after the latter made his NHL debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Washington.