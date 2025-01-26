Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Eligible to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Myers can return to the lineup against St. Louis on Monday after serving his three-game suspension for cross-checking Edmonton's Evan Bouchard on Jan. 18.

Myers has generated two goals, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 54 hits and 54 PIM across 45 appearances this season. Myers could replace Elias Pettersson in Monday's lineup after the latter made his NHL debut in Saturday's 2-1 win over Washington.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now