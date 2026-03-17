Tyler Myers News: First helper with new team
Myers notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Myers helped out on Adam Erne's tally late in the third period. This was Myers' first point in five games with the Stars. He's taken on a third-pairing role with his new team, adding a plus-1 rating, nine shots on net, seven hits and nine blocks. Overall, Myers has nine points, 80 shots, 100 blocks, 72 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 62 appearances between Dallas and Vancouver this year.
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