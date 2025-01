Myers picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-0 win over Toronto.

Myers has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last six games. He's not a prototypical point-getting defender -- he only has 12 in 42 games. But he also has 75 blocks and 40 hits on the season. And that puts Myers on pace to block close to 150 shots. Use him in a deep league if you need that help.