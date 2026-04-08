Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Garners helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Myers notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Myers missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. The Stars rolled with seven defensemen, allowing them to manage Myers' minutes -- he saw just 14:30 of ice time. He's at 11 points, 84 shots on net, 80 hits, 108 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-26 rating over 69 outings between the Stars and the Canucks this season.

Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
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