Tyler Myers News: Garners helper in return
Myers notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Myers missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. The Stars rolled with seven defensemen, allowing them to manage Myers' minutes -- he saw just 14:30 of ice time. He's at 11 points, 84 shots on net, 80 hits, 108 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-26 rating over 69 outings between the Stars and the Canucks this season.
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