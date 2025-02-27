Tyler Myers News: Goal, assist in loss

Myers scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Myers opened the scoring at 3:17 of the first period and also set up a Pius Suter tally later in the frame. This was Myers' first multi-point effort in a month -- his last was Jan. 27 versus the Blues. The 35-year-old defenseman has two goals and five assists across his last 11 outings, though his offense tends to come and go at times. For the season, he's collected four goals, 16 helpers, 62 shots on net, 66 PIM, 60 hits and 101 blocked shots over 56 appearances in a top-four role.