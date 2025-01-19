Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Hearing scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Myers will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety for a cross-check on Evan Bouchard in Saturday's win over Edmonton.

Myers received a match penalty following a scrum late in the game, and it appears the blueliner could miss additional time due to suspension. Through 45 games this season, Myers has two goals, 13 points, and a minus-5 rating. Guillaume Brisebois would figure to enter the lineup, should Myers miss time.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now