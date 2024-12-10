Tyler Myers News: Helpers in consecutive contests
Myers recorded an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.
Myers has a helper in each of the last two games after going six contests without a point before that. The 34-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 27 shots on net, 29 hits, 51 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 27 appearances. Myers has a shot at a larger role while Filip Hronek (lower body) is sidelined, and it's at least leading to more offense for Myers.
