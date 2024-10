Myers logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Myers has earned an assist in two of the last three games. That's all of his offense through seven contests, though the big defenseman has added eight hits, 10 blocked shots, eight shots on goal and eight PIM. The 34-year-old continues to play in a top-four role, and he's a well-rounded option for fantasy managers outside of his slow start on offense.