Tyler Myers News: Not expected to play Saturday
Myers (not injury related) isn't expected to play Saturday against Seattle, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Myers will travel with the Canucks ahead of Saturday's matchup after skating on his own Friday, but he isn't expected to be in the lineup against Seattle. The 36-year-old has been held out for trade-related reasons recently, and it's not yet clear when he'll return to game action.
