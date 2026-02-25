Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Out for trade protection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Myers (not injury related) won't suit up versus the Jets on Wednesday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Myers' 21-game point drought looks to be how he'll end his Canucks tenure. He has a no-movement clause, but the fact that he's being sat for trade-related reasons suggests he is willing to waive it to go to a contender. A destination has not yet been identified.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
