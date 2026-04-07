Tyler Myers News: Playing against Flames
Myers (undisclosed) will be in action versus Calgary on Tuesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.
Myers will return having missed the Stars' last three contests due to his undisclosed injury. In 68 games this year for the Stars and Canucks, the 36-year-old blueliner has found the back of the net just once, while chipping in nine helpers, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on him to produce much in the way of offense.
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