Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Produces power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Myers logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Myers continues to chip in a little offense while seeing more minutes in the absence of Quinn Hughes (undisclosed). The helper was Myers' fifth point over the last six games, a span in which he's gone plus-6 with 10 shots on net and seven blocked shots. The big defenseman has 18 points, 55 shots on net, 57 hits, 90 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 51 appearances. His helper Thursday was his first power-play contribution since the 2021-22 campaign.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now