Tyler Myers News: Records assist Saturday

Myers produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Myers ended a five-game slump when he assisted on a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Myers has been playing on the top pairing in the absence of Filip Hronek (lower body), but the extra playing time continues to be a burden rather than a benefit. Myers is at eight points, 31 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 38 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 33 appearances. While he chips in with lots of non-scoring production, he's a risky option in most fantasy formats.