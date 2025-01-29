Tyler Myers News: Snags helper in win

Myers produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Myers has three points and a plus-4 rating over two contests since he returned from a three-game suspension. The 34-year-old was listed on the top pairing alongside Quinn Hughes for Wednesday's contest. Myers has held a top-four role for much of the campaign, so heavy ice time isn't unusual. The blueliner is up to 16 points, 51 shots on net, 55 hits, 86 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 47 appearances.