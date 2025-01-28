Tyler Myers News: Strong showing in return
Myers scored an empty-net goal and added a shorthanded assist, five shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Making his return from a three-game absence due to a suspension, Myers played a big role in Vancouver's road win. The veteran blueliner has had a productive January despite the disciplinary break, picking up two goals and seven points in 10 appearances with 21 blocked shots, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and 25 PIM.
