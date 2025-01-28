Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers News: Strong showing in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Myers scored an empty-net goal and added a shorthanded assist, five shots on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a suspension, Myers played a big role in Vancouver's road win. The veteran blueliner has had a productive January despite the disciplinary break, picking up two goals and seven points in 10 appearances with 21 blocked shots, 18 shots on net, 11 hits and 25 PIM.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks

