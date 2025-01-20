Tyler Myers News: Suspended three games

Myers received a three-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Edmonton's Evan Bouchard on Saturday.

Myers received a match penalty for his wrongdoing, and he now will not be able to play until Jan. 27 versus St. Louis. This is the right-shot blueliner's third career suspension. Mark Friedman, who was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday, figures to be an option to replace Myers in the interim. However, Noah Juulsen (undisclosed) could play ahead of Friedman if the former is able to suit up in any of the games that Myers is unavailable.