Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Traded Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 9:43am

Myers (not injury related) was acquired by Dallas from Vancouver on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-round selection, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Vancouver retained half of Myers' remaining contract, so Dallas is responsible for $1.5 million of his annual cap hit for the rest of this campaign and 2026-27. The 36-year-old defenseman has a goal, eight points, 40 PIM, 65 hits and 91 blocks in 57 appearances in 2025-26. He might see his playing time drop in Dallas relative to his average of 20:13 in Vancouver this season, but Myers should be a solid option on the Stars' second or third pairing. Myers missed Vancouver's past three games for roster-management reasons as the Canucks shopped him, and it remains to be seen if he'll make his Stars debut Friday versus Colorado. Myers might be given more time to settle in before getting into his first game with Dallas.

Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
