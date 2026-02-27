Tyler Myers News: Traveling with team
Myers (not injury related) will join the Canucks on the road against Seattle on Saturday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Myers, who was held out for trade purposes against the Jets on Wednesday, is far from a lock to play Saturday, but this could be an indication that a trade deal fell through or that he has decided not to waive his no-movement clause. The 36-year-old blueliner is currently mired in a 21-game pointless streak, which probably isn't helping his value on the trade market.
