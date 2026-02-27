Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Myers (not injury related) will join the Canucks on the road against Seattle on Saturday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Myers, who was held out for trade purposes against the Jets on Wednesday, is far from a lock to play Saturday, but this could be an indication that a trade deal fell through or that he has decided not to waive his no-movement clause. The 36-year-old blueliner is currently mired in a 21-game pointless streak, which probably isn't helping his value on the trade market.

Tyler Myers
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Myers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Myers See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
59 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 16
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
103 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
151 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
331 days ago