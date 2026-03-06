Tyler Myers headshot

Tyler Myers News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Myers (not injury related) will not be in the lineup to face the Avalanche on Friday, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

Myers is expected to be in action when the Stars play the Blackhawks on Sunday. The blueliner is mired in a 21-game pointless streak during which he recorded 34 shots, 22 hits and 21 blocks while averaging 19:40 of ice time. Once ready to make his Dallas debut, Myers should slot into a top-four pairing for his new club.

Tyler Myers
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
