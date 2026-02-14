Tyler Pitlick News: Logs three points in AHL loss

Pitlick scored twice and added an assist in AHL Iowa's 8-6 loss to Springfield on Saturday.

Pitlick has earned four points over two games since he returned to the AHL. He has eight points over seven contests with Iowa this season. The Wild's numerous injuries at the NHL level have kept Pitlick in a depth role for the big club for much of the campaign, but he's earned just two goals in 31 contests for Minnesota.