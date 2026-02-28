Tyler Pitlick headshot

Tyler Pitlick News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Pitlick was summoned from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pitlick had eight goals and three assists in 12 AHL games before his recall. The 34-year-old center has a pair of goals in 31 NHL games with the Wild this season. The Wild will be without the services of Joel Eriksson Ek on Sunday against the Blues, after he suffered an injury to his face Friday against Utah.

Tyler Pitlick
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Pitlick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Pitlick See More
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago