Tyler Pitlick News: Recalled from AHL

Pitlick was summoned from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Pitlick had eight goals and three assists in 12 AHL games before his recall. The 34-year-old center has a pair of goals in 31 NHL games with the Wild this season. The Wild will be without the services of Joel Eriksson Ek on Sunday against the Blues, after he suffered an injury to his face Friday against Utah.