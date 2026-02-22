Tyler Pitlick News: Scores twice for Iowa

Pitlick scored two goals in AHL Iowa's 5-1 win over Manitoba on Sunday.

Pitlick has five goals and two assists over five outings with Iowa during the NHL's Olympic break. The veteran forward spent nearly three months with the big club prior to the break, and it's possible he returns to Minnesota as a depth option when the team resumes play Thursday versus the Avalanche. Pitlick is at 11 points in 10 AHL appearances.