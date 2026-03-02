Tyler Pitlick News: Waived by team
Pitlick was placed on waivers by the Wild on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Pitlick's designation for waivers comes as the Wild claimed Robby Fabbri from the Blues in a corresponding move Monday. At this point, Pitlick will likely need an injury or two to pop up among Minnesota's forward group to earn his way back onto the NHL roster.
