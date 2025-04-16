Tyler Seguin Injury: Game-time decision against Preds

Seguin (hip) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Nashville, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In order to suit up Wednesday, Seguin will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve, so that figures to be the final determination on whether he suits up versus the Predators. The 33-year-old forward has been out of action since Dec. 1 against the Jets due to his hip problem, a stretch of 58 games on the shelf. Once given the all-clear, Seguin figures to fill a middle-six role that will likely see Oskar Back dropped from the lineup.