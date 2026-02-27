Tyler Seguin Injury: Out until 2026-27
Seguin (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign and the entirety of the playoffs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Thursday.
Dallas has filed the paperwork to gain full cap relief for Seguin, but in doing so, the Stars have ruled out the possibility of him returning at any point during the 2026 postseason. This is the second straight campaign that Seguin has missed a major block of time due to injury -- he played in 20 regular-season outings and an additional 18 playoff matches in 2024-25. He'll finish 2025-26 with seven goals and 17 points in 27 appearances. Seguin's contract runs through 2026-27, so he'll probably be back with the Stars next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Seguin See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 454 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Zeev Receives Reprieve72 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 50080 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes82 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL89 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Seguin See More