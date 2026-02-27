Tyler Seguin Injury: Out until 2026-27

Seguin (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign and the entirety of the playoffs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Dallas has filed the paperwork to gain full cap relief for Seguin, but in doing so, the Stars have ruled out the possibility of him returning at any point during the 2026 postseason. This is the second straight campaign that Seguin has missed a major block of time due to injury -- he played in 20 regular-season outings and an additional 18 playoff matches in 2024-25. He'll finish 2025-26 with seven goals and 17 points in 27 appearances. Seguin's contract runs through 2026-27, so he'll probably be back with the Stars next season.