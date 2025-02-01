Tyler Seguin Injury: Placed on LT injured reserve
The Stars put Seguin (leg/hip) on long-term injured reserve Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.
Seguin could return in early April if everything works out as he was deemed to be out of action for 4-6 months after his surgery. The Stars will gain valuable salary relief as Nils Lundkvist has season-ending shoulder surgery and was also placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.
