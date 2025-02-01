Tyler Seguin Injury: Placed on LTIR

The Stars put Seguin (leg/hip) on long-term injured reserve Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Seguin could return in early April if everything works out, as he was deemed to be out of action for 4-6 months after his surgery Dec. 5. The Stars will gain valuable salary relief, as Nils Lundkvist had season-ending shoulder surgery and was also placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.