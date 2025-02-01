Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Seguin headshot

Tyler Seguin Injury: Placed on LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 11:26am

The Stars put Seguin (leg/hip) on long-term injured reserve Saturday, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Seguin could return in early April if everything works out, as he was deemed to be out of action for 4-6 months after his surgery Dec. 5. The Stars will gain valuable salary relief, as Nils Lundkvist had season-ending shoulder surgery and was also placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
