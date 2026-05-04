Tyler Seguin Injury: Should be ready for training camp
Seguin (knee) expects to be available for the start of training camp in the fall, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Monday.
Seguin appeared in only 27 games during the 2025-26 regular season, providing seven goals and 17 points. He underwent surgery in mid-December to repair a torn ACL. Seguin's inability to stay healthy over the last three regular seasons will likely hurt his fantasy stock ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
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