Tyler Seguin

Tyler Seguin News: Crosses 800-point mark in career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Seguin provided two assists and six shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Seguin helped out on the first and last goals in the game. His first assist Thursday was the 800th point of his career, a milestone he achieved against the team that drafted him second overall in 2010. He's picked up two goals and two assists over his last four games and now has 13 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 11 appearances this season. Seguin continues to be strong in a second-line role alongside Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
