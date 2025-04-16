Tyler Seguin News: Earns assist in return

Seguin recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Seguin missed 58 games due to a hip surgery. He saw 14:48 of ice time in his return, compared to an average of 16:13 prior to the injury. The 33-year-old will be called on for top-six usage in the playoffs, though he may have his minutes managed if he's playing at less than 100 percent. Still, his presence in the lineup should give the Stars a boost. He earned 21 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 20 regular-season outings.