Tyler Seguin News: Lights lamp in return

Seguin scored his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The veteran center missed the prior three games with a lower-body injury, but Seguin handled a regular shift in his return and gave the Stars a flicker of life late in the third period when he snapped home a loose puck to make the score 3-2. He's had a productive start to the season, collecting four points in four appearances, but Seguin hasn't been close to a point-per-game player over a full campaign since 2018-19.