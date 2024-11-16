Tyler Seguin News: Pockets assist Saturday
Seguin notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Seguin has two goals and three helpers over his last five contests. The 32-year-old forward continues to impress in a second-line role this season, racking up 14 points over 12 appearances. He's added 30 shots on net and a plus-11 rating. The Stars' offense can be dynamic, but it's the trio of Seguin, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene that's led the charge recently.
