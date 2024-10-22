Tyler Seguin News: Returning to lineup Tuesday

Seguin will return to the lineup versus Buffalo on Tuesday after dealing with a lower-body injury, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Seguin has missed Dallas' last three games, but he'll return to the lineup and fill a role on the third line and second power-play unit. The right-shot forward was productive before getting injured, posting two goals, an assist and a plus-3 rating through three outings. Seguin is nine points away from reaching 800 in his 15-year NHL career.