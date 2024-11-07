Tyler Seguin News: Scores game-winner Thursday

Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Seguin's goal midway through the second period ended up being the game-winner. The 32-year-old was hampered by a lower-body injury during the Stars' trip to Finland, with the injury particularly flaring up in the second half of back-to-back sets. As such, don't expect Seguin to play in every game the rest of the way, though he should have a good stretch of availability ahead as long as the issue doesn't get worse -- the Stars' next back-to-back is at the start of December, but it's the only one they have for the remainder of the calendar year. Through eight outings, Seguin has produced six goals, four assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-9 rating while filling a second-line role when healthy enough to play.