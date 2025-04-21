Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Seguin headshot

Tyler Seguin News: Scores power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Seguin scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Seguin evened things up for the Stars late in the first period with a slap shot that went past Mackenzie Blackwood at the 19:06 mark. This was the veteran forward's first goal in the current playoff run, and the Stars will probably rely on his experience during this postseason. He missed most of the regular season while recovering from a hip surgery that sidelined him for 58 games, but Seguin still posted 21 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 20 regular-season outings.

Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
