Tyler Seguin News: Three points against Boston

Seguin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The veteran forward wired home the third of three Dallas power-play tallies in the first nine minutes of the second period, giving his team a 4-1 lead. Seguin missed a few games last week with a lower-body injury, but in the five contests for which he's been on the ice this season, he's collected an impressive four goals and seven points with a plus-7 rating.