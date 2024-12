Toffoli is dealing with an illness and is consequently a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt versus Utah, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Toffoli has 12 goals and 20 points in 32 appearances in 2024-25. If he can't play Saturday, then Fabian Zetterlund might move up to the top line alongside Nikolai Kovalenko and Macklin Celebrini.