Tyler Toffoli Injury: Dealing with LBI

Toffoli suffered a lower-body injury Thursday versus the Sabres, and there was no update on his status after the game, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli was unable to return to the game after being labeled doubtful to return early in the second period. The 33-year-old winger's status for Saturday versus the Flyers will remain in doubt until an update is provided. Philipp Kurashev or Ryan Reaves would get a chance to play if Toffoli misses time.