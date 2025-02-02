Tyler Toffoli Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Toffoli's status for Tuesday's clash against Montreal is in question due to a lower-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Toffoli has 18 goals and 32 points in 51 appearances in 2024-25. He missed Sunday's practice. The status of Ty Dellandrea (upper body), Alexander Wennberg (upper body) and Fabian Zetterlund (illness) are also uncertain for Tuesday, so the Sharks are expected to summon forwards from the minors.