Tyler Toffoli Injury: Doubtful to finish contest
Toffoli sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday versus the Sabres and is doubtful to return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Toffoli didn't come out of the locker room for the second period. Assuming he can't return, he'll be questionable to play Saturday versus the Flyers.
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