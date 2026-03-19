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Tyler Toffoli Injury: Doubtful to finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Toffoli sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday versus the Sabres and is doubtful to return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Toffoli didn't come out of the locker room for the second period. Assuming he can't return, he'll be questionable to play Saturday versus the Flyers.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
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