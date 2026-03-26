Tyler Toffoli Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision in St. Louis on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Toffoli has missed the last two games with the injury, including the first game of a three-game road trip. Toffoli has 18 goals, 26 assists and 151 shots on goal across 67 appearances this season. He will slot back on the second line and first power play if he returns to action Thursday.