Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 11:05am

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision in St. Louis on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Toffoli has missed the last two games with the injury, including the first game of a three-game road trip. Toffoli has 18 goals, 26 assists and 151 shots on goal across 67 appearances this season. He will slot back on the second line and first power play if he returns to action Thursday.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
20 days ago