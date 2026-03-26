Tyler Toffoli Injury: Game-time call Thursday
Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision in St. Louis on Thursday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Toffoli has missed the last two games with the injury, including the first game of a three-game road trip. Toffoli has 18 goals, 26 assists and 151 shots on goal across 67 appearances this season. He will slot back on the second line and first power play if he returns to action Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More