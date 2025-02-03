Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 1:01pm

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Montreal on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Toffoli is just four games back from a previous lower-body injury that cost him three contests in mid-January. Over those four appearances, the 32-year-old Ontario native notched one goal, one assist and 12 shots while averaging 17:16 of ice time. If Toffoli were to miss out Tuesday, it could mean a first-line assignment for Will Smith or Collin Graf.

