Tyler Toffoli Injury: Game-time decision Wednesday

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time call ahead of Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Toffoli was sidelined for Monday's tilt with Calgary and now could be in danger of missing out again Wednesday. Considering the Sharks have little to play for -- in fact, the team might be better off continuing to lose down the stretch -- there is little reason to force Toffoli back into the lineup until he is 100 percent. The veteran winger needs just two more goals to reach the 30 mark for the third straight year, something he had done just once in his previous 10 NHL seasons.