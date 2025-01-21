Tyler Toffoli Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Toffoli (lower body) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Toffoli will miss his third straight game. He has compiled 17 goals, 30 points and 131 shots on net in 47 appearances this season. Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body) will replace Carl Grundstrom in Tuesday's lineup, while Alexander Wennberg will remain in a top-six spot.